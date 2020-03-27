To the editor:
I strongly object to the views expressed in the column by your publisher, Jamey Honeycutt, in the March 18 newspaper. In it, he says that the response to COVID-19 is an overreaction, and he suggests that people stick to what he calls rational measures: "like, cover your cough, stay home if you feel ill or have a fever and limit your mobility if you fall into an 'at risk' category."
Mr. Honeycutt compares COVID-19 to other viruses we have experienced, like H1N1, SARS and ebola. Just a week ago, he said that there were only 10 cases of corona in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas. His remarks have not aged very well.
Mr. Honeycutt needs to talk to the nurses’ aides, doctors, nurses, first responders — and the undertaker is the other one he could go talk to.
People need to be aware, and most importantly they need to stay home to "flatten the curve" of the growth of coronavirus.
Judy Robinson
Ozark, formerly of Niangua
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.