According to the Webster County Health Unit, the best way to register for a COVID vaccine is by visiting the state website MoStopsCOVID.com/navigator.
This site is an information hub and registration portal for those who wish to receive a vaccination for COVID-19. The “Register Now” link will initiate a quiz which will determine which tier a patient falls under, if any and which location will be closest to access.
“We want people to register for the vaccine with this link now… it just makes more sense,” explained Emergency Planner for the Webster County Health Unit Scott Allen. “Of course, talk to your provider first to see if they may have the vaccine available right now, but other than that the state website is that way to go.”
Medical care providers and approved vaccination locations across the state upload their current status on supply which gives users the most up-to-date information on vaccine availability and can even notify patients when it’s their turn to receive it.
According to the health unit, the next COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic will be held on March 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds.
“We are also offering the antigen tests at the health unit 5 days a week, by appointment only,” Allen said. “These aren’t quite as accurate but if someone is symptomatic then it is helpful and has a quick turnaround time.”
Those who are able to be tested in the southern part of county can also contact the Fordland Clinic which offers COVID tests 3 days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“Anybody who wants to get tested can get tested in a short period of time,” he added. “People can always reach out to our office for information about where they could get tested the quickest.”
Those inquiring about a COVID test or vaccine can call (417) 859-2532 for the Webster County Health Unit and the Fordland Clinic may be reached at (417) 767-2273.
