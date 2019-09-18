The 28th annual Starvy Creek Fall Bluegrass Festival will be held Thursday through Saturday at Starvy Creek Park, 1933 Bluegrass Road, Conway.
The event will feature performers such as Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers and more. A complete schedule is available at starvycreek.com.
There is a cash-only admission fee of $20 or $25 per day, or $55 for a three-day pass, and camping is available. The festival is family owned and operated.
