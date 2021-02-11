The Marshfield Community Theatre(MCT) is back with live performances of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS. Opening night will be Thursday, March 18 at Niangua High School.
“The most exciting thing about this show is that it is MCT’s first production institute through our Education Department,” said Carolyn Billingsly, MCT Education Director. “Our institutes are designed to give every student a feature and an opportunity for anyone of all ages to learn more about the ins-and-outs of technical theatre.”
101 Dalmatians KIDS boasts “colorful characters and irresistible songs,” and according to Lorenz, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages. It’s an adaptation of Disney’s classic animated film, 101 Dalmatians. Local youth ages 5-18 will be reprising the roles of Roger, Anita, Pongo, Perdita and more as they outwit Horace, Jasper and the villainous Cruella De Vil. The show will run March 18-20 with showtimes at 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Saturday March 20 will wrap the production with three curtains at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.
“After an entire year of not being able to perform main stage shows due to COVID-19, we're excited to get the opportunity to be on stage and continue our mission of providing a creative outlet for the performing arts in our community,” added Kelby Lorenz, MCT Marketing Director.
Masks will be required by all students, instructors and volunteers in the cast and crew, as well as those who attend the show in the audience. According to MCT’s website, COVID precautions have been put in place and its creative team has worked hard to ensure masks fit into the costume design for the show, temperature checks are conducted upon arrival to each rehearsal leading up to the show. The stage area and theatre are also thoroughly cleaned before and after each use and hand sanitizer is readily available for those who would like it.
Tickets are available now at marshfieldtheatre.org. Children’s tickets are $8 and adult tickets are $10.
