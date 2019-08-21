A couple of years ago, Pam and I were in Wyoming visiting a dear friend who had a boy friend that worked for the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management. We had stopped off at Mount Rushmore, then the Crazy Horse Monument and finally the Devil’s Tower, it was fascinating.
In chatting with her boy friend, Butch (not Cassidy) I asked “What is your favorite bear gun?” The two of them regularly rode horses up into the high country and they have rather LARGE bears up there.
He said, “We use bear spray!”
I said, “Huh?”
He went on to explain the use of the spray and had these tips on how to use it:
- •Keep bear spray readily accessible in a quick draw holster, not stored in your pack.
- •You don't have to be a good shot with bear spray. Just put up a cloud of spray between you and the charging bear.
- •Practice! Use an inert can of bear spray to practice removing it from your holster, removing the safety tab with your thumb, and firing. Practice firing inert bear spray with the wind at your back, into a head wind, and with a cross-wind so that you understand how bear spray is affected by the wind.
- •Do not use bear spray like insect repellent. It does not work as a deterrent when applied to people or equipment.
- •No bear deterrent is 100% effective: learn how to reduce your risk while hiking in bear country.
- •Make sure your bear spray is EPA-approved: don't depend on personal defense products to stop a charging bear.
- •Bear spray can explode if it reaches 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Don't store it in the passenger compartment of vehicles or near any heat sources.
- •Make sure your bear spray hasn't expired.
Have your canister in a holster on your belt or chest, with nozzle pointing away from you. Aim for the face and spray a cloud the bear must run through to get to you. Watch some U-Tube videos on the use of this deterrent, after all… it is your safety
Don’t wait until you are out in the wild to find out everyone is out of spray; take some with you. Still have questions? Let our friendly and knowledgeable sporting goods staff help. All you need to do is come on down to Orscheln’s.
