The Marshfield R-1 Board of Education met for a special session Monday, May 10 at the high school library. The agenda included approving the calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, reviewing employment changes and a technology purchase action.
The board looked just a bit different with the addition of Craig Thomas. Kim Atkison’s current term was up after six years of service, which left her seat open in the April election to be filled by Craig Thomas. Mitch Espy’s term was also up, though he was reelected to serve the district.
First on the agenda was the calendar for the 2021-2022 school year. It was adjusted to place Easter on the correct weekend and one professional development date from Friday, Sept. 24 to Monday, Sept. 27 to allow for a guest speaker. With these amendments, it was motioned by Mitch Espy, seconded by Josh Hartman and approved by the board.
“Each year OACAC Head Start asks us to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for providing services to young kids in their service area,” explained exiting Superintendent David Steward. “It’s an agreement to work together to meet the needs of early learners, there’s nothing fiscal attached to it. It’s just an agreement to serve kids in the best way possible.”
The OACAC MOU was motioned for approval by Craig Thomas, seconded by Mitch Espy and passed by the board.
The board then reviewed employment changes including two resignations, Katy Taylor and Scott Smith. Marta Fraker was hired to take over the roll of District Bookkeeper which leaves her current position open to be filled. The school is also still searching for three bus drivers for the 2021-2022 school year. Those interested in applying can reach out to Superintendent Mike Henry by calling (417) 859-2120 X 9009 or emailing mike.henry@mjays.us. These changes were motioned by Mark Messick, seconded by Josh Hartman and approved by the board.
“One of the things that we looked at as we got into our circumstance with COVID and had some additional funds coming through was our projectors and interactive smartboards. What I would like to do is get approval up to $120,000 for a technology purchase,” explained Henry. “I’d like to go through and see which teachers need the interactive capabilities and if they don’t, the amount we’ll need to spend goes down significantly. But I would like to get approval up to this amount so I can have a purchase ready by the next May meeting.”
Henry stated that the technology purchase would benefit K-6 and Steward added that the current smartboards are 13 years old, purchased in 2008 with no replacement plan.
“We’ve truly been limping along for several years in this area,” Steward explained. “This would allow us to refresh… The technology advisory committee advised us to get classroom technology updated. With what we’ve done with iPads, Chromebooks and now this, I’ll feel really good about where our technology is.”
The board approved a technology purchase of up to $120,000 after a motion by Mitch Espy, second by Josh Hartman. The final topic of the meeting was a budget study session, which outlined the key points of the budget put together by Henry for the 2021-2022 school year which will be presented at the next meeting. May’s regular school board meeting will be held on Monday the 24th.
