When it came time for me to submit this weeks article on Monday, I was stumped. I had no clue what to write about. Apparently this is called writer's block, and mine was like a brick wall.
I emailed Karen (Craigo, the editor of The Marshfield Mail) and said HELP ME! Her suggestion: "What are you going to do first when we get out of quarantine?" Well, OK, Karen — challenge accepted. (And yes you should totally read that like "Karen" — if you get it, you get it.) It's not like I haven’t be fantasizing about this exact thing for the last 38 days (but who’s counting?). Easy-peasy, right?
My list has been building for weeks. I’m going to go dancing. I’m going to invite over my friends for a cookout. I'm going to go browse Target (I don't really shop there, but when emerging from quarantine we do weird things). I'm going to get my hair colored and my eyebrows waxed. I’m going to get a pedicure. I’m going to invite over all my kids’ friends for a big sleepover (and then regret it two hours in).
I'm going to do ALL. THE. THINGS.
Except. The thought of doing all those things makes me tired just thinking about it. Honestly, like exhausted. It’s weird. I want to do those things; my body can’t wait to twerk on the dance floor at Martha’s while hugging all my girlfriends and sweating like crazy. Really — it can't. But if you take all the things on my to-do list and add them up, that at least a months worth of GO GO GO.
And I find myself, asking myself, "Haven't you learned anything?!" Sure, quarantine has been the longest 38 days of my life, but hasn't it been nice to DO nothing — to not have a full calendar?
Turns out, writing about the first thing I’m going to do when quarantine is over is just about as difficult as choosing my pedicure color. There so many options and they all look so pretty!! I want to do them all, but I’ve grown through quarantine. I truly have. I've grown to understand that I actually do enjoy the down time, a little bit at least. I actually enjoy being “stuck with my family” — go figure. So, while I want to do all the things, I've de-conditioned my body and mind into accepting the down time. Who am I!?
So the question remains, what will I do first? I’m still undecided, but likely it'll be the things that fill my cup most. Seeing my people, feeling the love that comes from laughing with them around a fire and maybe pushing off that Target browse and the pedicure. Because a full calendar does not equate a full heart. What about you, friends? What will you let back in when quarantine ends? What will you let go of?
