The first books I read in second grade was “Cat In the Hat” and “Cat In the Hat Comes Back.”
Theodore Seuss Geisel (or Dr. Seuss) is one of the authors I admired in school and paved the way for other writers I grew an appreciation for.
Theodore Seuss Geisel inspired me by his creative illustrations and interesting words. I remember having a Cat in the Hat party when I was in second grade, as well. Authors have a way of tapping into our minds and lead us into new places.
It doesn't have to be J.K. Rowling or J.R.R. Tolkein to be considered one of the greatest pieces of literature. I think it's amazing how Mr. Geisel can guide children and adults into a world where cats wear hats, an elephant named Horton saves a small town of Whos and a grinch's heart can grow three sizes on Christmas day.
Sometimes, reality is hard to grasp and frankly I'm thankful for books to offer a safe haven from the brokenness of our world, or rather, open the door to it. Just as spectators enjoy their team winning tournament or championship game, we enjoy the gift of literature, be it fiction or nonfiction.
They make us believe we're in the place of the characters, fighting against the obstacles and hurdles of life. We could be struggling against natural disasters, actual antagonists or ourselves, but authors have shown us that they've been in our shoes, too.
I hope whatever Dr. Seuss books remain can stay in elementary school libraries, Barnes and Nobles, or wherever books are sold. Every story might not inspire or generate interest, but every story should at least have a chance to be told. We as the readers have the right to our own opinions and thoughts about them.
To this day, I still treasure Dr. Seuss and I hope other children (and adults) can come to appreciate his style, art and message to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.