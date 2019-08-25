Newborns in Need, Inc., wants to wrap at-risk newborns with love through warm, comfortable sleepers and sleep sacks. The Southwest Missouri chapter of Newborns in Need will be seeking donations of sleepers and sleep sacks during the months of September and October 2019 in its annual Sleepers in September program.
Persons can help by collecting new, gently-used and handmade sleepers. Sizes are needed ranging from newborn to 18 months. Pajamas, gowns, sleep sacs or any kind of sleepers are welcome.
The sleeper drive is part of a national effort to bring warmth and comfort to babies this winter. These sleepers will keep babies warm this winter and fill a very real need in our community.
Donations may be brought to the Webster County Health Department.
Newborns in Need is a nonprofit organization that distributes essentials such as diapers, clothing, blankets, bottles, toiletries, pacifiers, small toys and other needed items free-of-charge to babies of low-income families and babies that may be ill or born prematurely. All donations stay in the community.
