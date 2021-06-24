The Marshfield Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered their first two beds to Webster County Children on Saturday, June 19. Samantha Ramirez, of Marshfield, applied and was approved though the organization to have two beds assembled free of charge in her home. Her daughters Kimberly(left, age 3) and Scarlett(age 6) who were overwhelmed with excitement to receive a bed of their very own. Pictured on the on the right with Scarlett is SHP core member Tom Donovan.
SHP delivers its first two beds
- By Shelby Atkison shelbya@marshfieldmail.com
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
