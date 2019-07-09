Shirley Jean Davis, daughter of James Bert Bell and Elizabeth Fae (Anglen) Bell, was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Marshfield, Missouri. She passed away at 3:25 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Cox Medical Center South, Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Chester; two brothers, Roy Bell and Junior Bell; three sisters, Helen Coffman, Mae George and Hazel Myers; a daughter-in-law, Debra Davis; and one granddaughter, Shanna Davis.
Survivors include three sons, Richard Davis, Fordland, Robert Davis (Elizabeth), Lebanon, and Reggie Davis (Debbie), Springfield; one sister, Carolyn Greer, Marshfield; four grandchildren, Melissa Muscia, Sarah Dunham, Brian Davis and Jennifer Davis; two great-grandchildren, Cali and Cade Muscia; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment will follow in the Marshfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.