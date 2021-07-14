Shirley Jane Galbraith, 85, St. George, Utah, was born August 28, 1935 to Carl Hurman and Annie Virgie (Spade) Farley in Layland, West Virginia. Shirley passed away peacefully July 5, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Annie Farley; her husband, George Robert Galbraith; her stillborn son, James Allen Galbraith; a sister, Charlotte Ann Peters; and sister-in-law, Anieta (Galbraith) Fish. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Deborah Scivally, St. George, Utah; her grandson, Justin Scivally, West Valley City, Utah; brother, Lester Farley and wife, Joan, Pacific Grove, California; brother-in-law, Wayne Galbraith and wife, Connie, Marshfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Billie (Galbraith) Arthur and husband, Joe Arthur, Springfield, Missouri; brother-in-law, Rod Fish; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Mission Home Baptist Church, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will follow in Mission Home Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Mission Home Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
