Shirley Ann Brown was born August 30, 1933 to John and Helen Gowlovech in Chicago, Ill. She passed away peacefully in her home in Marshfield on May 25, 2021.
She was married to Edwin Brown on May 3, 1952, they had four children together. They lived in St. Louis until Edwin’s passing in April 2009. In 2011 she moved to southwest Missouri, where two her daughters are located.
Shirley was a strong, independent, kind, funny and loving woman. She had a way to making people laugh even when she wasn't trying. She would always be the first to laugh at herself.
She liked to play games on her ipad, bingo and the lottery. Mostly though, she loved spending time with her daughters, grandkids and great-grandkids, especially if eating out was involved.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Private services were held under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
