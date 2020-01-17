While I enjoy technology, I still prefer using the old methods of communication. By that, I mean writing letters.
It's something I do from time to time with friends. I know I've got their cellphone numbers, but a handwritten letter is pretty special. I have a special box where I keep letters and cards from people. Some of them came from individuals and organizations in Marshfield, which was a real treat. In my last column, I mentioned some goals for the new year. One of them I didn't include was uplifting people.
I know it sounds like a cliche, but with all the troubles in the world, it's important to shine a light. It can be as simple as giving a compliment, offering someone a shoulder to cry on, helping an individual out with a task, or writing a note. You can even bring a hot coffee to a coworker if he or she needs an extra boost in the morning. The Life Hack offers other tips to brightening someone’s day, including baking some goodies and bringing them to work for your coworkers, letting someone go in front of you in traffic, offering your seat to someone standing on the train or bus, or giving someone a generous tip (and I don’t mean advice, either).
I'd recently talked to my best friend on FaceTime. We spent three hours catching up, and I made a point to actively listen to her during our discussion. That's an act of kindness — a way to show someone you're here in the present moment with them. We had a wonderful time connecting and just encouraging each other.
There are many Biblical scriptures that mention encouragement. In Proverbs 12:25, it says, "Anxiety in a man's heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad." According to the descriptions in my Holman Christian Standard Bible, that means pleasant words — morally uplifting speech — are both sweet and health-giving. Another verse comes from Hebrews 3:13, “But exhort one another every day, as long as it is called ‘today,’ that none of you may be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin.”
As a reporter, I find myself in scenarios where I witness both good and bad events around me. At our office, we try to obtain information and get it out to the public, so they can stay educated and aware about what’s happening in the county. However, I smile when I see community members helping each other and getting to be a part of that. When I moved to Marshfield, I noticed immediately how generous and helpful people are.
Encouragement goes a long way, and we have a choice every day to exercise it. I see individuals making a difference around me every day. At our office, we try to uplift each other, whether it’s with a smile or just helping each other out. Let’s make 2020 one to remember and shine a light in the darkness.
