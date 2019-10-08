Shelton Dewbart Caudle, 81, Niangua, Missouri, was born Jan. 9, 1938, to Sam and Helen (Thomas) Caudle in Plato, Missouri, and departed this life Oct. 6, 2019.
In his early adult years, Shelton lived and worked in Las Vegas as a private detective for a short time. Then he moved back to Missouri to go into business building houses with his brother Carroll. On March 14, 1969, he was united in marriage to Barbara Rhymer, and to this union one son was born. Shelton and Barbara moved to Florida in 1973. Shelton taught middle school during the early 1980s. After that he worked construction and had several businesses with his brother Carroll before moving back to Missouri in 2000. Shelton was employed by Sutherland’s to promote the store. With this position he traveled around the Midwest. Shelton enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals, painting and writing. He wrote and had three books published. He also wrote songs with his brother Carroll.
Shelton is survived by one son, Brad Caudle and wife Emilie, Springfield, Missouri; a sister, Shirley Sell, Niangua, Missouri; two brothers, Carroll Caudle and wife Leota, Niangua, Missouri, and Russell Caudle and wife Verna, Georgia; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; two infant brothers, Junior Dale and Alfred Lane Caudle; and two sisters, Margaret Williams and Geraldine Plantenga.
Funeral services for Shelton Dewbart Caudle will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, beginning at 12 p.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Black Oak Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
