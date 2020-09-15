Sgt. Justin Lee Burney, 26, of Marshfield, Missouri, was born April 3, 1994, to Clayton and Doris (Jones) Burney in Springfield, Missouri. He departed this life for his heavenly home Sept. 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Eugene “Gene” Jones, and his uncle, Aaron Neal Burney.
Justin is survived by his parents, Clayton and Doris Burney; his children, Madilynn and Anderson Burney; his fiancée, Shelby Quick; his brother, Kyle Burney and wife Jessica; his nephews, Jace and Lennox Burney; grandmother, Dorothy Jones; grandfather and grandmother, Donald and Penny Burney; brother, Alex Colten; Shelby’s parents, Rick and Teri Quick, sister, Emily Quick, and brother, Jason Quick; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, family, work family and friends.
Justin Lee Burney graduated from Niangua High School in 2012. After graduation he went to talk to Sheriff Roye Cole to ask for a job working at the jail. Roye asked Justin if he thought he would be tough enough to work at the jail. Justin replied he was tough enough. Sheriff Cole gave Justin a job working at the jail as a detention officer. He attended Police Academy at Drury University, Springfield, Missouri. Justin worked his way up in the department and recently was promoted to sergeant, a title and position he was extremely proud of and took very seriously.
Justin was engaged to be married to the love of his life, Shelby Quick. He loved Madilynn and Anderson so very much. Family was everything to Justin. Justin was looking forward to a new life with Shelby and his children. When he wasn’t working, Justin enjoyed golfing, singing and watching Cardinals baseball. Justin always had a smile on his face and was a kindhearted person who did not know a stranger!
Graveside services for Sgt. Justin Lee Burney will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Mission Home Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation was held 1-6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doris or Clayton Burney for the Burney Children’s College Fund and sent to the Seymour Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
