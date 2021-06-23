The Seymour Community Development Association held a Let Freedom Ring Celebration Saturday, June 19 for family-oriented fun for all ages. Hundreds showed up to celebrate the event, which featured a car show, entertainment, food and fireworks.
“We do this event for the community, it is a fundraiser but we don’t necessarily make funds, we just break even usually. But it is all about the community,” said Commuinity Development Association Vice President Renee Davidson, who played a large hand in organizing the event. “We did it last year during COVID with just the entertainment and food trucks and we didn’t charge vendors or food trucks to set up, it was really important for the community, especially then.”
Car show on square from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by O’Reillys. Yates Boys Towing assisted with he car show as well. There was then an event which started at 4 p.m. at South Park sponsored by the Seymour Bank. This wrapped up the day with a kids zone of bounce houses, entertainment from local artists sponsored by Lucky Lumber and food vendors galore. For more on the Seymour Community Development Association, find search and follow them on Facebook.
