Since 2013, Marshfield seniors have dedicated a day of service to the community as their high school days dwindle to an end. Pictured above, seniors were spotted doing general maintenance on the square and spreading mulch at Hidden Waters Nature Park. “Every year we work with the high school for senior work day, revitalizing and beautifying the square is not only great for the school, but for the city as well,” said City Administrator Sam Rost. “This is a good time for kids to have fun today but also build that relationship with them and let them see just what their tax dollars will go to when they get older.”
