On Thursday, the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Self Defense Company Ozark Mountains, located at 371 Rock Court Drive in Marshfield. The Self Defense Company Ozark Mountains, owned and operated by Kip Marsh, specializes in self-defense training for everyone. Marsh has a 44-year history in the world of martial arts and self-defense. He is now teaching self-defense full time. Class schedules are posted on their website, ozarkmtsdc.com, and information is also available by phone at 763-8864. Pictured are (from left) Ruby Carlisle, Landen Keeler, Harlee Keeler, Megan Keeler, Kip Marsh, Tammy Marsh, Daniel Scott and Kiera Novotny.
