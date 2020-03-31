The Webster County Health Unit reports that there is a second case of COVID-19 in the county. The unit is not providing information about the city where the infected person resides. More information will be provided by the unit later in the day.
The Webster County Health Unit releases COVID-19 information on its Facebook page as it is received. Wednesday's edition of The Mail will feature an interview on COVID-19 with RN-administrator Terre Banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.