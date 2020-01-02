Scott Alan Gray, 56, Marshfield, Missouri, was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Bruce Alan and Patricia Joan (Larkin) Gray on Jan. 5, 1963, and departed this life Dec. 18, 2019.
Scott served Webster County and the Marshfield area as an EMT with Cox Health Systems for five years and was a senior firefighter/EMT with the Marshfield Fire Department for seven years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Alan Gray.
Scott is survived by his wife, Tammy Gray; his sons, Matthew Gray and Damien Gray, both of Springfield, Missouri; grandsons Billy and Edward; his mother, Patricia Gray; his sister, Sandy Cortez; as well as many relatives and friends.
Celebration of life services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Marshfield Activity Center (MAC) Banquet Room, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to B.A.C.A. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
