Scares on the square

Gary Don Letterman (dressed in a prison uniform) and his wife, Sandy, give out candy to kids Thursday at Marshfield's Halloween on the Square celebration.

Tessa Peak enjoyed time with Tyson and Braysen Peak, who were dressed as a Halo soldier and a red Power Ranger during Marshfield's Halloween on the Square event Thursday.

Baylor Petty, dressed in his puppy dog costume, enjoys watching the activities with Shelby Petty.

It takes a good band of pirates to pass out candy at the Webster County Tax Collector's office, and Kevin Farr, Kelleigh Morgan and Janel Heape are the perfect people for the job.

Jackson Saitz eagerly waits to add more candy to his collection.

Fans of the children's book "A Bad Case of Stripes" will recognize Christina Petty's Camilla Cream character.
