Sara Sue (Hailey) Bouldin, 80 of Cantonment, Florida daughter of
James Harry ‘Hat” and Melva Lorrene (Swearengin) Hailey, was born on
August 10, 1940 in Marshfield, MO. She departed this life for her heavenly
home on May 11, 2021 with her loving son by her side.
Sara grew up on the Hailey farm just outside of Marshfield. She was an
elementary school teacher for 41 years. Jim's military career led the family to
live abroad for many years. Sara taught school in the Dept. of Defense
Schools. She was an avid doll collector and a member of Pensacola Doll
Study Club. Family was very important to her. She always enjoyed her trips
back to Missouri to visit family and friends. Fred, Wilma and Lucy were her
constant companions. Sara was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hat and Melva Hailey; parents-in-
law, Harold Cecil and Clara Belle Bouldin; her husband, UTCM James Allen
Bouldin; brother, Joe Hailey; brothers-in-law, Joe Hale and Bob Evans.
Sara is survived by her son, John Bouldin; brother, James Hailey and wife
Pam; brother-in-law, Harold Bouldin and wife Betty; sisters-in-law, Linda
Bouldin, Mary Evans, Sue Hale, Cyrena Hogue and husband Jim, and a host
of nieces, nephews, and Missouri family and friends.
Sara loved her family and friends. She enjoyed "coming home" to Missouri.
Sara will be missed so very much!
Funeral services for Sara Sue Bouldin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday
May 15, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, with burial in Marshfield
Cemetery, Marshfield, MO. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service
time in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made
to Marshfield Historical Society in care of the funeral home. Online
condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
