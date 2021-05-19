Sara Sue (Hailey) Bouldin

Sara Sue (Hailey) Bouldin, 80 of Cantonment, Florida daughter of

James Harry ‘Hat” and Melva Lorrene (Swearengin) Hailey, was born on

August 10, 1940 in Marshfield, MO. She departed this life for her heavenly

home on May 11, 2021 with her loving son by her side.

Sara grew up on the Hailey farm just outside of Marshfield. She was an

elementary school teacher for 41 years. Jim&#39;s military career led the family to

live abroad for many years.  Sara taught school in the Dept. of Defense

Schools.  She was an avid doll collector and a member of Pensacola Doll

Study Club.  Family was very important to her. She always enjoyed her trips

back to Missouri to visit family and friends. Fred, Wilma and Lucy were her

constant companions.  Sara was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hat and Melva Hailey; parents-in-

law, Harold Cecil and Clara Belle Bouldin; her husband, UTCM James Allen

Bouldin; brother, Joe Hailey; brothers-in-law, Joe Hale and Bob Evans.

Sara is survived by her son, John Bouldin; brother, James Hailey and wife

Pam; brother-in-law, Harold Bouldin and wife Betty; sisters-in-law, Linda

Bouldin, Mary Evans, Sue Hale, Cyrena Hogue and husband Jim, and a host

of nieces, nephews, and Missouri family and friends.

Sara loved her family and friends.  She enjoyed &quot;coming home&quot; to Missouri. 

Sara will be missed so very much!

Funeral services for Sara Sue Bouldin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday

May 15, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, with burial in Marshfield

Cemetery, Marshfield, MO. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service

time in the funeral home chapel.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made

to Marshfield Historical Society in care of the funeral home. Online

condolences may be made at www dayfh com.

