Sandra Sue Carter was born to Chelsey and Gertie (Burks) Fauscett April 29, 1936 in Marshfield and departed this life April 12, 2021. At the time of passing, she was 84, in 17 days she would be 85. Services and burial were held at Klinger-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte in Springfield.
Because of a late funeral, we had to wait for some of the family to get out of quarantine.
Sue attended school at a country school, Crown and Marshfield High School.
Sue had an eye accident when she was a child and lost one of her eyes, but that didn’t stop Sue. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, loved to go fishing, loved flowers, helped with the family business, was a dedicated Christian and could not have loved her family, nieces and nephews more. She was so proud of each and every one of them as well as a host of friends. Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, sometimes called Granny.
Sue united in marriage Dec. 18, 1953 to Murlin Carter. They had two children, Debbie and Pam. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Agnes Glabraith and Ruby Vandall, and one brother, Delmar Fauscett.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, in the home, daughters Debbie Cameron (Shorty) and Pam Holt, three sisters: Nadine Rhodes of Texas, Leona Rost (Don) and Connie Crawford (Donne) both of Marshfield.
We will cherish your memories of forever. We will miss you always.
