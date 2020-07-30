Don't forget to vote on Tuesday. Precincts are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., and the Webster County Clerk's office can answer questions about polling locations at 417-859-VOTE (8683).
Here is the ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election.
Don't forget to vote on Tuesday. Precincts are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., and the Webster County Clerk's office can answer questions about polling locations at 417-859-VOTE (8683).
Here is the ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.