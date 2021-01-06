Ruth E. Leadholm, 87, Strafford, MO, formerly a long time resident of Marshfield, MO, passed away December 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on May 6, 1933 in Englewood, California, to Charles and Louise Follis. On September 16, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Carl M. Leadholm. They enjoyed 70 wonderful years together.
She is survived by her husband Carl and 3 children, Ruth Church and her husband, Mike, Paul Leadholm, and his wife Barbara, Gale Evans and her husband Jim. 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all.
Graveside funeral services were at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in the Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.