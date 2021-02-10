Ruby Innette Robertson, 90, Springfield, Missouri (formerly of Niangua, Missouri) was born June 29, 1930 to Oscar and Ophie E. (Hightower) Jordan and departed this life on February 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald E. Robertson; and brother, Arlis Jordan.
Ruby is survived by daughter, Sharon Jobe and husband Jim, Springfield, Missouri; son, Williard Robertson and wife, Lyn, Springfield, Missouri; two grandchildren, Matt Robertson and wife, Toni, Fair Grove, Missouri, Melissa Green and husband Mike, Fair Grove, Missouri; four great grandchildren, Jordan Robertson, Hunter Robertson, Taylor Green and Gage Green; brothers, Carlos, Jerry and Larry Jordan; sister, Rowena Strode; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services for Ruby Innette Robertson were held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
