Rosslyn Binder Lewis, Vicksburg, Mississippi, was born July 15, 1940, in Raytown, Missouri, to David and Mildred (Rice) Binder. She passed away Jan. 18, 2020, in the Strafford Care Center at the age of 79.
Rosslyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; and her granddaughter, Jerri Leanne Lewis.
She is survived by her children, David Lewis, Vicksburg, Mississippi, Jay Lewis, Blue Springs, Missouri, and Paul Lewis (Leigh), Marshfield; sister, Nancy Converse, Santa Barbara, California; grandchildren, David Lewis, Jr., Clayton Lewis, Connor Lewis and Richard Lewis (Morgan); and great-grandchildren, Kiley Lewis and Lily Lewis.
At this time there are no services scheduled. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vicksburg Warren Humane Society and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
