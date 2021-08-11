Ross Wills, 68, Niangua, Missouri was born August 20, 1952 to Billy R. and Margaret A. (Stratton) Wills at Phillipsburg, Missouri and departed this life August 8, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret A. Wills; his father-in-law, Junior Rader; and his nephew, Mark Brewer.
Ross is survived by his loving wife, Tammy, of the home; daughter, Danielle Ruth Neal and husband, Jeremy of Conway, Missouri; bonus daughter, Jessica Arthur of Marshfield, Missouri; three grandchildren, Jayse Neal, Easton Arthur and Taelyn Arthur; father, Billy R. Wills, Phillipsburg, Missouri; mother-in-law, Shirley Rader, Strafford, Missouri; sisters, Loretta Brewer and husband Steve, Springfield, Missouri and Teresa Wills of Lebanon, Missouri; uncle Gene Wills, Lebanon, Missouri; as well as a host of family and friends.
Funeral services for Ross Wills will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Eureka Cemetery, Rader, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to Niangua FFA or Webster County 4-H program. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
