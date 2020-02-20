Rosemary G. Lovetere, 90, Marshfield, Missouri was born February 21, 1929 to Louis and Anne (Kambic) Rostan in Chicago, Illinois and departed this life for her heavenly home, February 18, 2020.
She grew up in Chicago and was one of eight children in the family. She graduated from high school in Chicago. After high school, Rosemary went to work for a bank in Chicago where she was a loan clerk. The bank is also where she met Philip F. Lovetere, her future husband. On February 11, 1950, Rosemary Rostan was united in marriage to Philip F. Lovetere. To this union six children were born. Rosemary worked alongside her husband at the family business; where she was half owner, vice president, secretary, treasurer and payroll clerk. She loved spending time with her children, grandkids and family. Rosemary also enjoyed reading and had a keen sense of design.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anne Rostan; a son, Francis L. Lovetere; a daughter-in-law, Julie Lovetere; a grandson, Zachary Lovetere; brothers, Louis W. Rostan and Frank J. Rostan; sisters, Anne Polacek, Genevieve Rostan, and Dolores Ramsey.
She is survived by her loving husband, Philip, of 70 years; four sons: David Lovetere (Cathleen) of Stillwell, KS; Philip D. Lovetere (Cindy) of Conway, MO; John Lovetere (Lyne) of Plano, IL; Thomas Lovetere (Colleen) of New Market, MD; one daughter, Marianne Linebaugh (William) of Niangua, MO; eleven grandchildren: Angela Williams, Peter Lovetere, Josh Lovetere, Cody Lovetere, William Linebaugh, Addie Linebaugh, Courtney Lovetere, Ashley Lovetere, Alexandra “Lexi” Lovetere, Christian Lovetere and Kyllian Lovetere; nine great grandchildren, Madelyn Lovetere, Falon Williams, Genevieve Lovetere, Gabriella Lovetere, Philip Lovetere, Mason Lovetere, Vera Williams, Caydance Linebaugh, and Harper Linebaugh; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services for Rosemary G. Lovetere will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will follow the service at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, Missouri. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Rosary service will begin at 5:30 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
