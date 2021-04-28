Rose Carolyn (Grigsby) Kittrell, Marshfield, was born December 26, 1940 in Niangua, MO to Alvin and Gayle (Rice) Grigsby. She departed this life on April 24, 2021 in the home at the age of 80.
Rose grew up in Rader, MO on her parents’ dairy farm. She attended the first years of school at McMahan School House, and then went to Conway where she graduated in 1958. After graduation she attended Southwest Missouri State for a semester when she accepted a position as a teller at Citizens State Bank in Marshfield, MO. It was at that time that she met the love of her life, Phillip Kittrell. Phil and Rose celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 11, 2021.
Rose was a private piano teacher for over 50 years, teaching hundreds of students, touching the lives of so many. She loved music and was very talented at playing the piano. She also had a beautiful singing voice. She was able to use her talent by playing for St. Marks United Methodist Church, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Holy Trinity Catholic Church and over 700 funerals. Rose and Phil taught Sunday School for many years. When she wasn’t playing or singing, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, and growing flowers, but the thing she loved and treasured most was her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Gayle Grigsby.
Rose is survived by her husband, Phil Kittrell, of the home; her daughters, Kristi Mann, Marshfield, Lori Hutton, Marshfield, and Holli Henslee (Steve), Marshfield; one brother, Jim Grigsby (Linda), Marshfield; grandchildren, Rebecca Roderique (James), Amy Collins (Robert Frazier), Drew Henslee, and Carly Henslee; great-grandchildren, Jasper Collins, Hampton Collins, and Emerald Rose Frazier; an aunt, Betty Baker, Springfield; brother in law Jerry Kittrell, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Mary Lee Kittrell, OK, and Shirley Kittrell, Nixa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. Interment will be in Marshfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
