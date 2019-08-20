Rosalie Layne Rosenberger

Rosalie Rosenberger of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospice of Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 11, 2019 at the age of 91 with her loving family and friends close by her side.
She was born in Marshfield, MO on Oct. 26, 1927. Rosalie is survived by her loving son, Michael (Shawn) of Jacksonvile, FL; a special daughter, Kay (Denis) Murk of Naples, FL; and a brother, Thad Layne (Patsy) of Marshfield, MO.
Rosalie graduated from Marshfield High School in 1945 and received her formal education at Missouri State University, the University of Wisconsin and the Cornell University and was also a Certified Tour Professional. As well as being a homemaker, Rosalie had a very diverse professional career beginning with a school teacher, Management and Development of Credit Unions, Director of Sales for Hotels from Preferred Hotels to National Sales Manager of Ramada Inn Worldwide Sales Office in Washington, DC. She loved adventures and traveling and working with people, which helped in her success in the hotel/travel industry. Throughout her career, she actively participated in key travel associations and organizations, including serving on the Executive of Hotel Sales and Marketing Association, Jacksonville Chapter. She was a frequent guest speaker at many hospitality seminars and universities. Rosalie was named Who’s Who in Business Women of the Year in Jacksonville, Florida.
One of Rosalie’s favorite hobbies/skills is cooking and she was an exceptional baker; she absolutely loved to cook along with her cooking/baking and business sense she was able to build her last successful career, a career in the restaurant business. Rosalie was very instrumental in developing, along with her son, one of the most successful restaurant chains in northeast Florida, Dick’s Wings and Grill.
Rosalie loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a positive and friendly person and always willing to help others. She was a good listener, but always had the last word. She loved her friends and their special times, but most of all, Rosalie loved her son — he was her life. He was always the topic of her conversation and she couldn’t have been a prouder mother. Rosalie had a contagious smile and had a way to light up a room. She will be sadly missed by many.
Rosalie Rosenberger was preceded in death by her parents, Dillard and Birdie Layne of Marshfield, MO; her sister, Thelma Wright, of Jacksonville, FL; a niece, Vicki Giorgetti, and a nephew, Rick Layne, both of Marshfield. She is survived by many special nieces and nephews and a great-niece, Chelsea Giorgetti.
Rosalie Rosenberger has been cremated and her memorial/interment service will be held in Marshfield, MO, the date and time will be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Fort Caroline Gardens, Inc., attention: Alex, 9150 Ft. Caroline Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225.
