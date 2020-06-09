Ronald Wayne Firestone, Marshfield, was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Rosedale, Indiana, to Harold and Gladys (Cruise) Firestone. He departed this life on June 1, 2020, in his home at the age of 86.
He was retired from the Air Force.
Preceding him in death were twin children, Ronald Wayne and Martha Jane; his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Harold.
He is survived by his wife, Blanche; son, Jimmy and his wife, Charlotte, and grandsons, Steven, Michael, Kevin and his wife, Leslie, and Brian; two daughters, Heather Bruce and her children, Anthony, Shaylee and Mataya, and Candi Brown and her husband, Charlie, and their children, Liam, Aidan and Amelia; and four great-grandchildren, Tristan, Madison, Kennedy and Lyndon.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Fraker Funeral Home Inc., with burial following in Shiloh Cemetery, Strafford.
