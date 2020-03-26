Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, the City of Rogersville is under a stay-at-home order, Mayor Jon Hill has announced. A declaration of emergency is included with the order, which is intended to combat the spread of novel coronavirus and its attendant illness, COVID-19.
Essential activities, such as buying food, tending to health care needs, engaging in agriculture or engaging in socially distant outdoor activity, are permitted. Additionally, a large number of essential businesses are outlined in the Rogersville order. Examples include healthcare and veterinary care, food and grocery operations, public infrastructure support and maintenance, lawn and landscaping services, laundromats and more.
The order did not include an end date.
