Sixteen senior citizens' apartments will get upgrades, after the Rogersville Senior Housing recently received a $235,000 grant from the Federal Home loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa.
On Thursday, residents, Rogersville Senior Housing board members and others who contributed to the project celebrated the improvements at the Rogersville Senior Housing complexes.
"The apartments were constructed in 1977 and were very outdated and tired," said Rogersville Senior Housing administrator and board member Bill Gdanitz. "This was such a blessing to bring the complex up to today's standards."
According to Gdanitz, the rehab construction project started in May and was completed in mid-September. The board applied for the grant in May 2018 and were notified Rogersville received the funds in January.
"The Seymour Bank partnered with the complex as the financial sponsor and was outstanding on their service, as they realize the importance of the improvement to the project," said Gdanitz. "The complex was given two years to complete the total, and we were able to have it completed in four and a half months, thanks to great local contractors and David Greer for doing many of the carpenter projects."
Completed improvements included replacement of all sidewalks and patios, installation of a ductless heating and air conditioning system, additional insulation to all buildings, paving of new parking areas and remodeling to make a fully handicapped accessible apartment. Gdanitz explained additional projects included replacement of all kitchen cabinets, new countertops and adding a garbage disposal.
"We installed all new appliances, such as built-in microwave ovens," said Gdanitz. "The bathrooms were all updated with new cabinets, sink, faucets and medicine cabinets. All of the interior and closet doors were replaced. We also got new fire protection upgrades and new flooring, including carpet and vinyl."
All contracts were completed by local contractors, according to Gdanitz, who added they worked hard to secure the best prices so they could do additional projects that were originally planned.
“We secured pedestal mailboxes, new laundry equipment and upgrades to the community building, including a new roof," said Gdanitz. "This improvement should last to the next 20 years and beyond and to make the complex more efficiently. Completion of the rehabilitation of the Rogersville Senior Citizens Housing complex assures affordable decent and safe housing."
The complexes offer affordable housing to low-income seniors 62 years or older or on Medicare disability. They are managed by a local seven-member board of directors under the guidance and leadership of United States Department of Agriculture, with rural development offices in Springfield.
"I’ve lived in the apartments for two and a half years," said Barbara Hisgen. "It's really nice. I like the modern look of it, and the neighborhood is really nice."
