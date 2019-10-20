BOLIVAR — Homecoming festivities at Southwest Baptist University will begin with Honors Chapel at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in Pike Auditorium, when five alumni will be recognized for living lives of service.
Inspired by the Life Beautiful Award presented each year to one male and one female graduate, President John Dowdy suggested to the Southwest Baptist College Board of Trustees in 1955 that the Life Service Award be given annually to graduates whose lives have exemplified the principles which are upheld at Southwest. The award is the highest recognition that the University can bestow upon an alumnus or alumna.
Among this year’s recipients is Dr. Gary Longenecker, who graduated from SBU in 1971. Longenecker is senior pastor at Harmony Baptist Church in Rogersville. He has served his community throughout the years as a board member of several organizations, including: Students Against Driving Drunk, Girl Scout Council of Greater St. Louis and the Missouri Baptist Convention. He has served as volunteer with the Division of Family Services of Missouri and has been recognized for Student Volunteer Mobilization by the North American Mission Board for the SBC for Colorado, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Illinois and Missouri.
“I would like to thank a group of people who I feel haven’t been thanked enough — my professors and administrators who invested in me while I was here at Southwest Baptist University,” Longenecker said. “They made an impact on my life, and they encouraged me. They also launched me on a career of over 50 years in the gospel ministry.”
Longenecker is the director and founder of Kingdom Sports Products. He had his wife, Mary, have two children, Mark and Jill.
