Rogersville Friends of the Park is bringing back the farmer’s market. The first market of this year will take place on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last market Rogersville held at the park was in October of 2020 since they don’t host a farmers Market during the winter.
“We don’t [have a winter market], since we’re 100% ran by volunteers we basically decided to start our market in July this year when there’s produce available, just because there’s not much in May and June.” Said Lauren Brooke, a member of the the Rogersville Friends of the Park.
Back in June they were focused on the Bandit 5k in and plan to have four markets this year. The market is going to have various items, from produce grown in farms to handcrafted items. There will also be food trucks and music.
“We have music from 10 a.m. to noon from the Short Leaf Band. We’ll have an artist there doing kind of a demonstration,” she added. “We have about, at least about 15 vendors, a food truck, coffee, a beef farmer, couple of produce famers.”
Lauren also mentions they wish to have their markets more of an event than just a market, so their markets could be a memorable experience for shopping locally, listening to music, and enjoying the food at the market.
Any of the funds raised from their events, even the markets, go to the park projects that they are working on. Currently, they are planning for a future trail around the existing playground, removing gravel and in its place of mulch. Rogersville Friends of the Park and the City of Rogersville both planned for the trail and mulch.
The upcoming market and future markets will be at the Rogersville Community Park located at 207 County Line Road.
Those interested in becoming a vendor at the market can contact Brooke at (417)379-2272.
