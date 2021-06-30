Rain stayed away mid-afternoon Saturday to allow for citizens and participants to enjoy this year’s Rogersville Independence Day Parade. Rogersville Police Chief Paul Laughlin and Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole were among those who took a hand in leading the way, winding through streets before arriving at the city park. There, music, food and games were enjoyed prior to the fireworks show later that night.
