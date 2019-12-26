Roger Dale Phillips, Springfield, Missouri, was born on May 25, 1952, in Marshfield, Missouri, to Harold and Flora (Ragsdale) Phillips. He departed life on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the age of 67.
Roger retired after 43 years as a civil engineer. After retirement he spent time traveling the U.S. in his RV with his companion, Janice Pearson. He especially loved spending time with his family. He was always willing to do anything to help his children. He was a longtime member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church, to which he dedicated much of his time to the service outreach programs and was a longtime usher. He was very adventurous and loved spending his time exploring the outdoors. Roger and his family appreciated all of the prayers and visits during his 15-month battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer).
He was preceded in death by his father and by an infant brother, William Harold Phillips, Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Flora, Marshfield, Missouri; brother Darold Phillips (Helen), Marshfield, Missouri; companion Janice, Springfield, Missouri; his children, Emilie Phillips (Tricha Long) Springfield, Missouri, Jennifer Seiwert (Keith), Rogersville, Missouri, and William Phillips (Jillian Shaw), Bentonville, Arkansas; two grandsons, Paxton and Owen Seiwert; and granddaughter Aurora Shaw; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Fraker Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri, followed by burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Schweitzer United Methodist Church (Tutoring Program) and may be left at the funeral home.
Funeral services are entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, 1131 State Highway A, Marshfield MO 65706
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.