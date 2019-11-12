Roger Dale Hale, Marshfield, was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Aurora, Colorado, to James and Elsie Hale. He passed away on Oct. 31, 2019, in his home at the age of 69.
Roger had worked in mechanics and maintenance. He served in the United States Army.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and his brother, Richard Hale.
He is survived by his children, Melinda MacFall, Suison, California, and James Hale, Fairfield, California; siblings, Darrell Hale, Fordland, Missouri, and Debbie Cornelison, Mount Vernon, Missouri; one granddaughter; and four grandsons.
Graveside services will be at noon today, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Missouri Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
