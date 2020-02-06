Roger Allen Merrell, Marshfield, was born Jan. 25, 1963, in Dos Palos, California, to Freeman and Anna (Orlando) Merrell. He passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at Cox South Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 57.
Roger was a truck driver for Springfield Pallet Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger is survived by his wife, Peggy, of the home; children, Nicole Eubanks (Kevin), Idaho Falls, Idaho, Lacey Langwell (John), Marshfield, Leanna Merrell, Marshfield, and Ricky Merrell, Marshfield; grandchildren, Shirley Merrell, Rosie Eubanks, Bailey Eubanks, Bradley Eubanks, Wyatt Langwell and Ally Langwell; and siblings, Barbara Brashears, Laura Pennick, Joe Merrell, Linda Titterington, Brenda Merrell, Kenneth Matthews, Patty Matthews, Pam Matthews and John Pantoya.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield, with interment following in Marshfield Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.