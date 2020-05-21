Rodger Dale Truster, Elkland, was born March 23, 1949, in Topeka, Kansas, to Daniel and Maxine (Linck) Truster. He departed this life on May 13, 2020, in Cox South hospital, surrounded by family at the age of 71.
Rodger had worked as a welder for Loren Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Debra.
Rodger is survived by two sons, Terry Truster (Melissa), Long Lane, and Danny Truster (Cory), Marshfield; two sisters, Debbie Jeffryes (Don), Pleasant Hope, and Cathy Burdette (Billy), Springfield; 11 grandchildren, Taylor Asher, Harlie Truster, Chandler Truster, Danielle Osborn, Kelsey Rhoden, Daniel Truster, Austin Truster, Mikayla Truster, Katelin Truster, Gracie Truster and Montana Tasy; and six great-grandchildren, Alexandria Street, Paisley Truster, Remington Truster, Aurora Truster, Hadlee Asher and Maddison Drury.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Welch Cemetery.
