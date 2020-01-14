Rochelle Russell, Willard, was born July 18, 1939 in Arp, TX to Robert and Nora (Bateman) Ellison. She passed away January 13, 2020 in the Willard Care Center at the age of 80.
Rochelle loved her church, Lane’s Memorial Chapel. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible. She was an elegant Southern lady who loved her family and doted on her grandchildren. She was the owner of Paul’s Custom Frames along with her husband, Paul.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Russell, her parents; and her brother, Carter Ellison.
Rochelle is survived by her daughter, Paula Hoffman (William), Marshfield; siblings, Wayne Ellison (Louise), and Selma Wilkins, Tyler, TX; granddaughters Michelle Hoffman, New York, NY, and Maecy Hoffman, Dallas, TX.
Funeral services will be at a later date in Cathedral of the Pines, 7825 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lane’s Chapel Methodist Church, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
