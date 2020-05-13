Robert William Knight, 54, Marshfield, Missouri, was born Sept. 10, 1965, to Bob and Louise (Littell) Knight at Chicago Heights, Illinois, and departed this life for his heavenly home March 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Knight.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Rita of the home; four daughters, Kate LaLanda (Nicholas), Melissa Taylor, Patti Barns (Bradley) and Annie VanWinkle; 10 grandchildren, Addelyn, Sara, Shane, Makayla, Valerie, Lillienne, Vannesah, Sabria, Jax and Noah; his mother, Louise Elske; three sisters, Valerie Boyle, Pamela Stahl and Christine Madia; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Robert will certainly be missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
Memorial services for Robert William Knight will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m. at 1011 Banning St., Marshfield, Missouri 65706, under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Day Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
