Robert Wayne Willis, 78, Marshfield, Missouri was born February 3, 1942 near Strafford, Missouri to Arthur and Bessie (Miller) Willis and departed this life for his heavenly home April 29, 2020.
On July 30, 1965, Robert was united in marriage to Mary Boyce. To this union three children were born. Robert loved his family. He enjoyed family get-togethers, Mary’s cooking, fishing, gardening, playing dominos, bowling and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Robert served as a deacon for 12 years and as Sunday School Superintendent for several years at Marshfield Freewill Baptist Church. Most recently, Robert and Mary attended Sonrise Christian Church and have been members there for 10 years. He always enjoyed the Sonrise Christian Church Youth’s Pie Auction. He retired from Tyler Pipe after 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bessie (Miller) Willis; his father and mother-in-law, Ed and Jessie Boyce; and his brother-in-law, Paul Boyce.
Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary (Boyce) Willis; three children, Jeff and Tamara Willis, Marshfield, Missouri, Randy and Angie Willis, Seymour, Missouri and Lacey and Craig Replogle, Marshfield, Missouri; six grandchildren, Taylor and Lindsey Willis, Jordan and Emily Willis, Makaila Willis, Bryent Willis, Bentley and Landry Replogle; two great grandchildren, Kyleigh and Claire Willis (and one on the way); sister-in-laws, Sherri Boyce, Sue and Lyle Wright, Jane and Gaylen Bland, and Jana and Danny Cook; brother-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Boyce; special cousins; a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Services for Robert Wayne Willis will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield Missouri. The family will receive friends and relatives at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield Missouri, May 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Sonrise Christian Church Youth or Webster County Food Pantry and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
