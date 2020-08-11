Robert Lee Sees, Marshfield, was born May 16, 1933, in Gordon, Nebraska, to Otto and Mary (Bosom) Sees. He departed this life on Aug. 6, 2020, in his home at the age of 87.
Bob was a longtime dairy farmer and a welder.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his two brothers, George “Happy” Sees and Alan “Buddy” Sees.
Bob is survived by his wife, Frona (Brixey) Sees, of the home; three children, Robert Jerome Sees (Debbie), Lees Summit, Missouri, Gregory Mark Sees (Cindy), Kansas City, Missouri, and Cathy Lynette Baderdeen (Cliff), Gardner, Kansas; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Little, Kansas City, Missouri.
Private family services are under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
