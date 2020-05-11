Robert Joseph Scott, Niangua, was born July 23, 1939 to Walter Lee and Clella (Allen) Scott. He passed away May 7, 2020 in the Marshfield Care Center at the age of 80.
In 1957, Bob started working at Filler Lumber for $1.00 an hour. Later that year, he worked for Formost Dairy in the ice cream room, where the temperature was 40 degrees below 0. He would stay in for 30 minutes and go out for 30 minutes. He then sold insurance for American Republic for 3 months. In early 1958 he worked for colonial bakery on the service route, where he stayed for a year. In 1959, he went back to Foremost Dairy on Wholesale Route in Marshfield. (John Thomas gave him the job.) He ran that route for 3 years. In 1962, he went in the military for 6 months active duty and 6 year reservist. He came home to be promoted to route supervisor for Foremost Dairy for 3 years and in 1964 moved to the farm, the love of his life.
He was a member of Prospect Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; brother, Bill Scott; sister and brother-in-law, Alberta and Eugene Fraker.
Bob is survived by his son, Jeff Scott, Niangua; brother-in-law, Paul Ed Letterman (Colleen), Marshfield; grandchildren, Jacob Robert Scott (Kylie), Marshfield, and Adam Jeffrey Scott (Emily), Niangua; and one great-grandson, Elijah Grey Scott.
Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Prospect Baptist Cemetery, Niangua. Visitation was be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prospect Baptist Cemetery and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
