Robert Dean Arndt, 81, Marshfield, Missouri, was born Oct. 26, 1938, to LaVern F. and Evelyn (Flack) Arndt and departed this life Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; and sister, LaVonne Vaad.
Bob is survived by three children: son, Todd and Angela Arndt, Tomball, Texas, daughter, Shelia and Steve Lee, Walnut Grove, Missouri, and Brad and Sonya Arndt, Johnstown, Colorado; grandchildren Kylee, Peyton, Ashley, Alexa and husband Greg, Brianna, and Branden; great-grandchild Brody; two brothers, Daryl and Pat Arndt, Nebraska, and Gary Arndt, Iowa; a sister, Cheri and Bob Frey, Nebraska; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was united in marriage to Judith L. Lindsay on June 11, 1961. On Aug. 22, 1961, he joined the Air Force and served his country until August 1967. Bob served during the Bay of Pigs Invasion and the Vietnam War. After his service to the USA, Bob went on to work for Lear Jet and Beech Aircraft as an engineer. Bob played golf every Wednesday, and you could say he loved the game. He was a great man and loved his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services for Robert Dean Arndt will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
