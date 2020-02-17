Ricky James Cornelison, Seymour, was born November 1, 1957 in Springfield, MO to James and Geraldine (Greene) Cornelison. He departed this life on February 11, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 62.
Ricky loved coon hunting, fishing, cutting wood, working outside, and playing with his grandchildren. He was a member of Seymour Freewill Baptist, and had preached in many churches for years. Ricky believed preaching the word of God and sharing that with his family was his responsibility. Ricky worked for the Webster County Highway Department as a road grader.
Preceding him in death were his father, and his son, Matthew Greene.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Tammy (Powers) Cornelison, of the home; sons, Christopher Cornelison, Norwood, Justin Cornelison (Autumn), Diggins, and Wyatt Cornelison, Seymour; his mother, Geraldine Cornelison, Marshfield; siblings, Randy Cornelison (Darlene), Seymour, and Becky Tunnell (George), Marshfield; grandchildren, Macrae Cornelison and Rayna Cornelison; nieces; nephews; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
Funeral services for Ricky Cornelison were at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Mt. Sinai Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Sinai Cemetery and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home.
