Richard (Rick) Dennis McManomy, 76, Marshfield, Missouri, was born March 31, 1944, to Otis and Norma (Hancock) McManomy in Danville, Illinois, and departed this life July 9, 2020.
Rick proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 10 and a half years. Rick loved the Ozarks and decided to make it his home instead of moving back to Indiana.
On May 16, 1975, Rick was united in marriage to Claudia Vaughan. To this union, two sons were born. Rick was an outdoorsman. He loved fishing and golfing. After retiring from Springfield City Utilities, Rick was a marshall for Judge Donald Cheever’s courtroom, a job he very much enjoyed. He was very much a people person. Rick adored granddaughter, Holland, and she adored her PaPa. She was the light of his life. And he was looking forward to granddaughter number two coming in October. Rick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael McManomy; and a brother, Otis McManomy.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Claudia, of the home; son, Justin McManomy and wife Juah, Springfield, Missouri; two granddaughters, Holland and one on the way; two brothers, Mike McManomy and wife Janet, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Scott McManomy and wife Deanna, Newton, Indiana; one sister, Cathy Jo Booe and husband Rick, Vereburgs, Indiana; his mother-in-law, Shirley Vaughan, Springfield, Missouri; sister-in-law, Melinda Leslie, Galmey, Missouri; brother-in-law, Chris Vaughan, Niangua, Missouri; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends; and his beloved Schnauzer, Bella.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri, with full military honors under the direction of Day Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society and left in care of the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 we are encouraging social distancing and wearing of masks. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
